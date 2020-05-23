Kapolei skatepark scheduled for an upgrade, all City skateparks will remain closed

Existing Kapolei Skatepark on the right with the expansion site on the left (Courtesy of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The skatepark in Kapolei is scheduled for an upgrade.

According to the Kapolei Regional Park Master Plan, a construction project slated for the skatepark will double the facility’s current size. It will also add a variety of new skatepark features such as various rails, walls, stairs, and banks.

In addition, the project also includes new LED (light-emitting diode) security lighting.

Construction is scheduled to begin next week and is anticipated to be finished by the end of 2020. The entire skatepark will be closed during this project.

The $900,000 contract for this expansion project was awarded to Ralph S. Inouye Company, Ltd.

As of this announcement, all of the 13 skateparks operated by the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will remain closed due to efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DPR is looking forward to reopening these facilities in the near future.

