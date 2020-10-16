Kapolei Satellite City Hall to reopen on Oct. 19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kapolei Satellite City Hall will reopen its doors after two COVID-19 cases prompted six of its eight employees to quarantine.

It will reopen on Oct. 19 to provide in-person services, which will be by appointment only. Kapolei Satellite City Hall will also run on temporary, extended hours to accommodate all appointments.

State officials assure that the location was deep cleaned since it was closed on Oct. 5.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call (808) 768-3798 for more information.

