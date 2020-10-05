Kapolei Satellite City Hall to close after employee contracts Coronavirus

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) – A customer service representative at the Kapolei Satellite City Hall has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was reported to have last worked on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Kapolei Satellite City Hall, which was closed on Monday, Oct. 5 after staff were directed to undergo self-quarantine, said the Department of Customer Services (DCS).

The office will undergo a deep cleaning and plans to reopen to the public for in-person service on Monday, Oct. 19.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “We are following all guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of our customers as mask wearing is required, plexiglass barriers remain in place, and cleaning between customers has been ongoing.”

DCS adds customers with scheduled appointments between Oct. 5 and Oct. 19 will be contacted directly to discuss their options. Satellite city hall services are currently being offered online, by mail or at a self-service kiosk for renewing motor vehicle registrations.

