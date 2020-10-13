Kapolei Hale permit center remains closed

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kapolei Hale permit center will remain closed to the public, except for limited service, until Oct. 20 after three employees there tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, according to The Department of Planning and Permitting.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

With three workers testing positive and several in quarantine, the DPP is unable to provide adequate staffing at the Kapolei permit center. Customers may drop off permit applications and plans, but there will not be any person-to-person contact with DPP staff. Plan reviews also will be curtailed while the employees are out. Telephone calls are still being answered.

All other services, including payment of completed permits, are still available at the downtown permit center in the Fasi Municipal Building.

The Kapolei permit center has been closed since the afternoon of Oct. 2 following a power outage, and has remained closed to the public because of the staffing issue.

Latest Stories on KHON2