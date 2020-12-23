Kapiolani Medical Center presents final offer to nurses union as tensions continue to rise

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After 15 negotiation sessions, including two with a federal mediator, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children has presented a final settlement offer to the Hawaii Nurses Association (HNA) in an effort to reach agreement on a new contract that covers approximately 725 nurses at Kapiolani.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to the Medical Center, the settlement offer includes wage increases, paid time off for senior nurses and a proposed committee to address COVID-19 safety concerns.

Kapiolani’s offer includes, but is not limited, to the following components:

Compensation: Wage increases of 2 percent in year 2022 and 3 percent in year 2023, as well as a $500 performance incentive payment to each nurse.

Health Insurance Cost: No changes in years 2021 and 2022. In year 2023, nurses who elect double or family coverage will pay 4 percent more of the total premium cost (from 16 percent to 20 percent). Kapiolani will continue to pay 100 percent of the costs for nurses with single coverage.

Paid Time Off: Increased hours that nurses with over 7 years of service may request for time off in addition to other enhancements.

Professional Development: Increased reimbursement from $1,000 to $1,200 per nurse per year.

COVID-19 Pandemic and PPE Issues: A proposed committee consisting of nurses and management to collaboratively address safety concerns and other issues brought up by the union.

Meanwhile, the Hawaii Nurses Association says their concerns surrounding the safety of staff and patients have not been addressed.

“The nurses and respiratory therapists at Kapiolani have been totally disrespected by management from the outset. Our concerns have centered around safety for staff and patients. Management feels that they have offered us something great by decreasing the re-use of N95 from six 12-hour uses to three. N95 (masks) are designed to be used once,” said Hawaii Nurses’ Association President Daniel Ross.

“They also never addressed our concern that the same nurse is assigned to care for COVID and non-COVID patients at the same time. We do not think this is a safe or acceptable routine practice,” he added.

Kapiolani’s management has asked that the union take the offer back to its members for a vote.

The Medical Center’s nurses along with several hospital’s respiratory therapists and other unions plan to hold a third informational picket on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 6:30 a.m. The picket will be held in front of the hospital on Punahou Street. HNA says the nurses will be wearing red to show their solidarity and express disapproval of the current negotiation process.

“We don’t want to wait for one of us to die before changes are made,” Ross said.