Kapiolani Medical Center on Oahu gets $10.7 million in federal funds for the coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children on Oahu got more than $10 million in federal fund for its coronavirus efforts.

The money comes from the federal COVID-19 relief money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Senator Brian Schatz reports that the money is part of the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

The Department of Human Services previously announced that $300,000 goes to The Queen’s Medical Center. Money goes to the hospital’s telestroke network which helps doctors in rural communities.

