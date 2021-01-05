Kapiolani Medical Center nurses consider strike as contract negotiations remain stalled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Nurses Association along with nurses at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children plan to hold a vote to authorize a strike over stalled negotiations with the hospital’s management.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The strike proposal comes after nearly 5 months of ongoing contract negotiations and a final settlement offer from the medical center, which was made in late December of 2020.

“Management of Kapiolani Medical Center has refused to budge on issues that are critically important to patient and employee safety and instead is demanding financial concessions from the nurses,” said Daniel Ross, President of the Hawaii Nurses’ Association (HNA) OPEIU Local 50, which represents Kapiolani Medical Center’s 725 nurses. “The nurses have been generously giving their all in the spirit of cooperation and lōkahi to support the community during this challenging time, but there has not been any appreciation by the hospital. Kapiolani Medical Center has been demanding its nurses pay a higher percentage of their healthcare premiums and be satisfied with zero to below-average wage increases. They have continued to show grave disrespect for the nurses and their contributions to patient care throughout our negotiations.”

Several nurses are expected to join the strike should it be voted on, raising some concerns about hospital staff shortages amid an ongoing pandemic.

KHON2 reached out to Kapiolani Medical Center for comment and are awaiting a response.