Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children nurses vote to authorize a strike

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With ongoing negotiations lasting for almost a year and a half, 93% of nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children voted to authorize a strike.
The Hawaii Nurses Association reports that 96% voted, which is the unions highest turnout.
Midnight on Saturday, Jan. 9 was the deadline to vote.
The nurses have not announced a date for a strike.
The nurses have spoken. It is very clear they feel the hospital has left them no choice but to take this action to protest Kapi’olani management’s disregard for our concerns and the hospital’s continued unfair labor practices. We hope this serves as a wake-up call to Kapi’olani’s management.
We have continued to extend ourselves for the sake of the patients and our community. Kapi’olani has continued to generate significant revenue even during this pandemic – on the backs of the nurses, respiratory therapists and other healthcare professionals. The management has attempted to diminish our voice and dismiss our concerns by making this all about money, but from the outset of our negotiations, we have said our concerns are much more than about fair compensation, and safety for ourselves and our patients. Since the onset of contract negotiations, Kapiolani has bargained in bad faith, refusing to listen and consider the nurses’ concerns. Nurses deserve to be heard and treated with respect.
Having to reuse N95 masks and caring for both COVID and non-COVID patients during the same shift has begun to erode morale and adversely impact the emotional health and wellbeing of the nurses. Our demand for a contract is a really a demand for safe conditions for staff and our patients, who are the most vulnerable in our community. We will see if Kapi’olani Medical Center agrees.Daniel Ross
President of the Hawai’i Nurses’ Association (HNA) OPEIU Local 50
Kapiolani Medical Center sent the following statement on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
For months now, Kapi‘olani has been dedicated to reaching a collective bargaining agreement with HNA that addresses our nurses’ concerns and is fair to all parties. We reject any assertion that our team is bargaining in bad faith and remain committed to reaching an equitable and responsible labor agreement in a timely manner.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kapi‘olani has experienced major declines in patient census numbers. The loss in volume and patient activity has had a significant financial impact, which is estimated at $21 million for the period from March through October 2020. Despite this challenging economic landscape, we presented a fair offer that includes wage increases totaling 5% over the three-year contract, the continued payment of 100% of healthcare premium costs for nurses with single coverage, and many other benefits.
Any suggestion that our PPE practices are unsafe is misleading. We are concerned about the fragility of the supply chain in light of surging COVID-19 case counts across the mainland and the recent rise in cases here in Hawaii. Our practice to disinfect and reuse N95 masks complies with CDC and manufacturer guidelines, and we know it is effective because we haven’t had any Kapi‘olani employees test positive for COVID-19 due to an exposure from a patient when these practices have been followed.
As a women’s and children’s hospital, we have a different patient population and generally have not had patients with severe COVID-19 illness like other acute care hospitals in Hawai‘i. Those patients who have been identified with COVID-19 at Kapi‘olani are typically asymptomatic and released after only a couple of days. We are fortunate that our case numbers have been very low since the start of the pandemic. As an example, Kapi‘olani had only two positive COVID-19 patients in December.
We will take all of the appropriate steps to ensure that patient care at Kapi‘olani will not be affected and access to quality care will continue without disruption for our patients and the community in the unfortunate event of a strike. We are scheduled to continue our discussions with HNA on January 13.Martha Smith
CEO, Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children
Executive Vice President, O‘ahu Operations, Hawai‘i Pacific Health
