Kapiolani Medical Center care worker tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON) — A care worker at Kapiolani Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Hawaii Pacific Health President and CEO Ray Vara. In a statement, Vara said:

“A health care worker at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The health care worker traveled to the mainland and began experiencing symptoms after returning to O‘ahu and is currently in self-quarantine. We have been working closely with the Hawai‘i Department of Health to trace the health care worker’s interactions with any patients and other health care colleagues. This health care worker had no direct patient contact, and employees that had interactions with this worker have been notified. We understand that there will be concern in the community. We are following CDC protocols and procedures and taking every precaution necessary to ensure the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff.”

