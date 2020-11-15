Kapiolani Community College Farmers’ Market reopens

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time since the middle of March, one of the state’s most popular farmers’ markets is back in business.

The public was let back into the Kapiolani Community College Parking lot at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, where the Hawaii Farm Bureau says 90% of vendors returned and set up shop.

New rules included chalf for social distancing, mandatory masks, no consumption on the property and limits on people in tented areas.

Farmers, customers and organizers say they were pleasantly surprised with the turnout.

“Today is wonderful, we were kind of anticipating not having a crowd but the farm bureau did a good job with advertising so they gave the customers a couple of weeks notice,” said King Thephosourinthone of Theng’s Farm. “So we have a blessing man, it’s a blessing.”

The Hawaii Farm Bureau says they expect to get more vendors back in the coming weeks. The market is open on Saturday mornings from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.