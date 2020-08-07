Kapahulu HELE station and nomnom store close for cleaning after employee tests positive

The HELE gas station and nomnom convenience store located at 707 Kapahulu Avenue are temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The HELE gas station and nomnom convenience store located at 707 Kapahulu Avenue are temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A third party cleaning company will disinfect the store and gas pumps, and COVID-19 testing will be made available for all employees.

A representative says that the company is making sure that employees are well taken care of.

“Our first concern is for the health and safety of our team member and their family. We are doing all we can to support them through the recovery process. We continue to follow all Hawaii State Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as part of a process to maintain a safe and healthy work environment,” said the representative.

The location closed on Aug. 6, and the company has not announced when the station and store will reopen.

