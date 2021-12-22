Kaneohe Public Library temporarily closes its doors after employee tests positive for COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaneohe Public Library closed its doors on Wednesday, Dec. 22, to undergo thorough cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The library has plans to reopen on Thursday, Dec. 23.

State Librarian Stacey Aldrich released the following statement:

Since reopening public services in May 2020, all of our public library employees have worked hard to protect themselves, their co-workers and their communities from exposure to this terrible virus. Nevertheless, this is an important reminder for all of us to remain vigilant by wearing masks, social distancing and following recommended safety protocols such as getting vaccinated, to protect our families, our co-workers and our community. State Librarian Stacey Aldrich

All public library staff are required to wear masks, socially distance and follow proper hand sanitizing practices. Patrons are also required to wear face masks inside all public libraries.