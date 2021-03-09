Kaneohe coronavirus vaccination clinic moved due to heavy rains

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Those who have COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Windward Comprehensive Health Center in Kaneohe on Tuesday, March 9, are advised the clinic has moved to Windward Community College due to heavy rains.

The clinic began administering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 26, as well as the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday, March 5.

The Windward point of distribution will be conducting vaccinations on the upper-left corner of campus in the Hale ‘Ākoakoa building through Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11.

