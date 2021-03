HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another popular bakery is closing for good at the end of this week, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaneohe Bakery will shut its doors on Sunday, Mar. 28.

The bakery is known for its assortment of donuts, cakes and pies.

The establishment cited “the current situation and financial climate,” as reasons for the closure.

Kaneohe Bakery started in 1953.