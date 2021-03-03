Kaneohe Bakery to close on March 28

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kaneohe Bakery has announced it will hold its last day of business on Sunday, March 28, before permanently closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The establishment — located at 45-1026 Kamehameha Hwy. — cited the “difficulty of the current situation and financial climate,” as the reason for its closure.

In a sign posted on the storefront of the business on Monday, March 1, owner Darlene Mizota states that it has been a pleasure to serve the Kaneohe community for nearly 70 years.

“It has been our pleasure doing business in this community for almost 70 years. We couldn’t have done it without our valuable employees and the loyal and awesome customers that frequent the bakery. “Mahalo Nui Loa,” Darlene Mizota, Kaneohe Bakery owner

Love’s Bakery also announced it will be closing its doors at the end of March, 2021, due to struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.