Kamehameha Schools’ Song Contest has been suspended

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Schools sent a letter to staff and parents stating that this year’s Song Contest had been suspended.

The Kamehameha Schools Bishop Estate website’s coronavirus page states that school operations will continue as normal until further notice. School-related, student travel has been cancelled for the remainder of the year.

