KEA’AU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Students at Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi created a one-hour feature film to replace their hōʻike which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is called “‘Eleau.”

‘Eleau means period of darkness.

The film is about Kahalaopuna, rainbow goddess of Mānoa, and her tragedy with love.

The film debuts April 2 on multiple platforms.

For more on the film visit www.eleauthefilm.com.