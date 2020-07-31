Kamehameha Schools employee at Kawaiahao Plaza tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Schools has confirmed an employee at the Kawaiahao Plaza office in Honolulu tested positive for COVID-19.

An email sent to staff and parents from Kamehameha Schools on July 30 says that the person got COVID-19 from a family member at a gathering.

The person was last at the office on July 20 before the gathering, and no Kamehameha Schools staff, students or locations were in contact with the worker. The employee is at home in isolation, working remotely and doing well.

