Kamehameha Schools employee at Kawaiahao Plaza tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Schools has confirmed an employee at the Kawaiahao Plaza office in Honolulu tested positive for COVID-19.
An email sent to staff and parents from Kamehameha Schools on July 30 says that the person got COVID-19 from a family member at a gathering.
The person was last at the office on July 20 before the gathering, and no Kamehameha Schools staff, students or locations were in contact with the worker. The employee is at home in isolation, working remotely and doing well.
Latest on KHON2
- More fire fighters test positive for COVID-19 on Oahu
- Youth-led initiative, Ho’ohuli Youth, aims to educate new voters ahead of the Primary Election
- Sen. Whitehouse advocates for student loan forgiveness due to pandemic
- Breezy conditions expected across the state
- Primary Election: The Do’s and Don’ts Of Filling Out Your Ballot