Kamaaina Kids offers child care for essential workers

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hats off to every person deemed essential and must report to work as usual.

For essential workers with school-age children, Kamaaina Kids is running a program to help ease your burden.

Kamaaina Kids is still running,” said Kelsea Lickert. “Running two programs. One is catering to our preschool population. The other our school age population. Essentially childcare for all the workers who can’t stay home with the kids. Offering on our Oahu and Maui locations.”

“For the pricing, we are able to offer for school-aged children, a one time fee of $120 for entire month of April,” said Lickert. “Childcare. For our preschool location, it is different. The prices vary per location. But we do have pre school scholarship funds able to offer tuition assistance for parents. We encourage parents to reach out to the director of location you’re interested in. We know it’s definitely a big adjustment for trying to adjust. For the kids too, used to being in program and school every day. What we’re recommending is try to maintain a regular weekday schedule. We even encourage you to build this schedule with your children. Even though it’s different from what you’re used to. We’re going to wake up every day. Play time. And this just gives kids a sense of, okay, I know what’s happening. They feel more secure in their day to day routine.”

For more information, visit kamaainakids.com

