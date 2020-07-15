Kama’aina Kids closed St. Timothy’s location after child tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kama’aina Kids shut down their St. Timothy’s School Age Program after receiving notification that one of the children at that location had tested positive for COVID-19.

The child’s parent works at a place that currently has a cluster. Kama’aina Kids said because of that, the child was tested and received a positive result on Friday. They also said that the child was symptom-free while in their care.

Kama’aina Kids reached out to the Department of Health (DOH) for support and guidance and subsequently notified all parents of children enrolled in both St. Timothy’s school age and preschool programs. The St. Timothy campus was closed on Monday, July 13. The entire campus was to be deep cleaned on Tuesday.

School aged staff and children at St. Timothy’s location are advised to quarantine for 14 days. St. Timothy’s preschool program will re-open Wednesday, July 15.

