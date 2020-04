HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kalihi Uka Fire Station was reopened at 8 a.m. on April 1.

This is after it was temporarily closed for cleaning and disinfecting after two firefighters tested positive for the coronavirus.

Engine 32 is in service and Hazmat 1 is out of service and expected to be back in service no later than April 10, according to fire official. All hazardous materials responses will be covered by Hazmat 2 in collaboration with the Federal Fire Department.