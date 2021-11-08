Kalihi Uka Elementary School offering COVID vaccines to keiki 5-11 years old

A child wears a pin she received after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Beaumont Health offices in Southfield, Michigan on November 5, 2021. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON) — Kalihi Uka Elementary school offered Pfizer vaccines to its students at their vaccination clinic Monday morning.

Principal Derek Santos of the elementary school says from 8:30 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. students lined up to get their first shot.

“We have 250 students here and 60 of those students are going to be getting the first shot today,” said Santos.

He said they are excited to be the first elementary school to offer COVID vaccinations to children 5-11 years old.

“It’s been a long road to allow all children to be vaccinated,” said Elizabeth Lugos as she dropped off her daughter to be vaccinated.

Lugos said her 8-year-old daughter loves being back in the classroom, and she says getting her daughter vaccinated keeps her safe.

“Being at home for her was like torture like she hated it so you know coming back to school was really beneficial for her,” said Lugos. “She learns better in person. She wants to be with her friends, so having this vaccination will help protect her and her friends.”

However, some parents still have their concerns over the safety of this vaccine.

Brooks Baehr with the Department of Health said if parents have any concerns, they should reach out to their primary care provider.

“Hospitals and medical care facilities began administering vaccines to kids. Parents can also take their youngers to community health centers, to pharmacies, to pediatricians offices,” said Baehr.

As of right now minors 5 through 17 years of age can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.