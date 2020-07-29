Kalihi COVID-19 cluster leads to surge in hospitalizations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Kalihi has led to a surge in hospitalizations, and is raising concerns with healthcare officials. There are fears that this is just the start of a growing trend.

[Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android for all the latest Hawaii News]

Healthcare officials say hospitals are still in good shape right now. But the spike in cases over the last couple of weeks is troubling because that usually leads to a surge in hospitalizations in the weeks ahead.

Dr. James Ireland says the cluster in Kalihi is more than 30 cases and has led to a surge in hospitalizations over the weekend.

“These are families with a lot of family members in the same household, multi-generational, some in the public housing but not everybody, and family members seem to be infecting other family members,” said Dr. Ireland.

The president of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii says the recent spike is troubling.

“The concern is that this could be the start of a significant trend where we start to just overwhelm some of our healthcare facilities,” said Hilton Raethel.

He says overall, hospitals are still in good shape. Fewer than 60% of hospital beds are occupied, Intensive Care Units are at 50% capacity, and 20% of the ventilators are in use. The concern is that we will get more spikes from multi-generational families within the same household.

“These are families that potentially don’t have a lot of means to go out and rent other places or go to hotels on their own,” said Dr. Ireland.

“One of the solutions here is when you do get an outbreak in a multi-generational family is, especially when you don’t have the space and many of them don’t, is to be able to isolate those individuals,” said Raethel.

The state health department has isolation facilities like hotels to separate people from infected household members. And has been able to contain past clusters within the same families.

“Hopefully we can contain this one as well and manage this outbreak. But if we get too many outbreaks, we just run out of ability to contact trace, we run out of ability to isolate these individuals,” said Raethel.

The health department also warns that if cases go up higher, the state might not be able to isolate those people. So they’ll have to find a way to do so on their own.

Latest Stories on KHON2