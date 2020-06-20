Kalana O Maui Building will reopen to the public on June 22

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kalana O Maui Building will reopen to the public on Monday, June 22, says the county mayor.

“I’m pleased that we have reached the point in our road to recovery that we can safely reopen the County Building to the public for in-person customer service, although with health and safety modifications to protect the public and employees,” Mayor Victorino said.

Public access will be through the second-floor lobby only.

The building will open during normal business hours from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

The 1st-floor basement-level entrance will remain closed to the public and only be accessible by employees.

The Council Chamber and Councilmember offices on the 8th Floor will remain closed to the public at this time. Councilmember offices can be reached via telephone and email, and for more information, click here.

The Office of the County Clerk on the 7th Floor will reopen starting Monday, June 22, during normal business hours.

The Office of Council Services will remain closed to the public; however, staff continues to work remotely and are available by telephone and email. For more information, call (808) 270-7838.

Anyone entering the County Building must wear a facial covering and practice physical distancing. Hand sanitizer pump bottles are placed throughout the building for public use.

The orange drop box outside the front entrance will continue to be available for payment of County of Maui services, including refuse and water bills, and real property taxes. Please pay by check in an envelope; no cash.

Water bill payments can be made via drop box or on the fifth floor. There will be no payment window in the Lobby.

County Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing office also are open for normal services, except road tests. The County is working with the State Department of Transportation and others on added precautions to safely resume testing.

Meetings will continue to be available over the phone and via teleconferencing. If in-person meetings are required, they should be made by appointment only.

For more information or questions, contact the appropriate County Department.

