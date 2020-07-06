Kalakaua Open Streets extended to end of July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Want to bike, jog, or walk down Kalakaua Avenue? The public will get to do so until the end of July.

Kalakaua Open Streets has been extended through the end of July. It kicked off in June 2020, and has become very popular among residents.

For several hours each Sunday, the usually busy road in Waikiki is closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to noon, which will allow people to exercise. This would have been the last weekend, but the mayor said that he will keep it going due to popular demand.

“This is about opening up, thawing out–both our economy and our communities–and still be safe, because people are moving,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “We’re not gathering. We’re not having everyone come down and gather and watch a concert or something. It’s come down and exercise, ride, go to a restaurant, go to the market here, go to one of the shops that are now open.”

The mayor said that the program will be re-evaluated when tourism opens up on August 1, which is expected to increase the number of visitors across the islands.

