Kalakaua Gardens wraps up second round of testing active staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Assisted living facility Kalakaua Gardens has completed its second round of testing its active staff.

All of the test results came back negative.

Employees who are on-call or have been on leave will be tested before they return to work on their scheduled workday.

Kalakaua Gardens reported two of its staff members were confirmed to be positive on June 5. The Department of Health has cleared the two staff members to return to work.

No other staff or any of the residents have tested positive to date.

Here’s what the facility will continue to implement for its staff and residents:

Staff

Only essential employees are reporting for work; non-essential employees have been asked to temporarily stay at home.

Before entering the building, all employees, non-employee healthcare professionals who serve the residents, and vendors have their temperature taken and are required to respond to a brief questionnaire to help identify and screen for symptoms of COVID-19.

Kalākaua Gardens is also reminding its employees to maintain social distancing and to comply with other safeguards while they are out in the community, as recommended by the Department of Health.

Residents

Residents are monitored for signs of any symptoms of any illness or changes in their health condition. Monitoring is conducted three times a day in the skilled nursing unit and twice a day in the independent living and assisted living units.

Visitations from family members to Kalakaua Gardens continue to be prohibited as a way to maintain physical distancing, while efforts to ensure senior residents maintain a social connection with their family outside the facility. Skilled nursing care residents are able to maintain communication with family members through mobile devices and other digital tools. Kalākaua Gardens has made more iPads available for residents to “see” their families face-to-face. In addition, Kalakaua Gardens was one of 23 skilled nursing facilities that recently received a Department of Health grant to enable virtual visits between residents and their family members.

Kalakaua Gardens continues to closely follow the guidance of the Hawai‘i Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is slowly and carefully beginning to introduce small group activities, dining outside of the individual suites, and eventually, outside visitors.

Kalakaua Gardens has implemented new protocols to cautiously welcome new residents that may benefit from personalized care and service. For example, as a temporary safeguard, all new residents are required to have a COVID-19 test before they may move in and are required to self-quarantine in their suite during their first 14 days.

