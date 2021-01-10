HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some seniors and staff at the Kalakaua Gardens got their COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Walgreens pharmacists administered the Moderna vaccine.
The second dose of the vaccine has already been scheduled for three weeks from now.
In addition, there is also a date for assisted living residents and staff to get vaccinated on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Kalakaua Gardens is located in Honolulu.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Pelosi: House ‘will proceed’ with impeachment of Trump
- Kalakaua Gardens seniors and staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations
- Coronavirus: 200 new COVID-19 cases; two new deaths reported on Jan.10
- Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children nurses vote to authorize a strike
- Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett among players with Hawai’i ties in College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Buckeyes and Alabama