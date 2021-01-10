Kalakaua Gardens seniors and staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some seniors and staff at the Kalakaua Gardens got their COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Walgreens pharmacists administered the Moderna vaccine.

The second dose of the vaccine has already been scheduled for three weeks from now.

In addition, there is also a date for assisted living residents and staff to get vaccinated on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Kalakaua Gardens is located in Honolulu.