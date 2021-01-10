Kalakaua Gardens seniors and staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Kalakaua Gardens vaccination, Honolulu, January 10, 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some seniors and staff at the Kalakaua Gardens got their COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Walgreens pharmacists administered the Moderna vaccine.

The second dose of the vaccine has already been scheduled for three weeks from now.

In addition, there is also a date for assisted living residents and staff to get vaccinated on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Kalakaua Gardens is located in Honolulu.

