Kalakaua closed for 4 Sundays, reaction to idea is mixed

For the next four Sundays, a portion of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki will be closed to all vehicles. The city and the Hawaii Bicycling League want to promote biking and walking during the shutdown. But we’re told some people are against the idea, while others didn’t even know about it.

Organizers are calling it “Kalakaua Open Street Sundays.” Lori McCarney, Hawaii Bicycling League Executive Director, says one of the reasons why Kalakaua was picked was because it seemed like it would be less disruptive to businesses and residents.

“It’s a place where local people, residents, tend to avoid but it’s a place that’s beautiful,” said McCarney. “The goal is, with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was noted a lot more people are walking and biking. And a place for people to do that, where they can do that without cars, would be nice.”

Kalakaua will be closed between Seaside and Kapahulu Avenues from 6 a.m. – noon. The city says this pilot project is a way for residents to get outside and enjoy Waikiki while also supporting local merchants. A couple of people we spoke to say they like the initiative.

“I think it’s a great idea. We need to get more people down here. Local people need to come down and support the businesses here,” said Waikiki resident James Doi.

But the Waikiki Neighborhood Board Chair pointed out that some were against it.

“Inviting so many people to one location some people felt that was inappropriate,” said Chair Robert Finley.

Finely also tells us he personally felt the whole idea was rushed and happened before the board could consider it.

“I just felt that it was just dropped on us and we are always asked our opinion about everything from the city, hoping to get our support, and this one just sort of appeared out of nowhere,” he said.

“The reason why we wanted to do it now was because everybody is noticing more traffic is coming out, so those places where you felt comfortable to bike don’t exist anymore,” said McCarney.

The city says it will be monitoring the impacts to residents and will modify the project accordingly.