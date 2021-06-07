Kaiser shutting down its mass vaccination site at Kapolei movie theater

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente will be shutting down its mass vaccination clinic at the Kapolei Consolidated Theatre this month.

As the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine stabilizes, efforts have shifted to Kaiser Permanente facilities and school-based clinics.

Kaiser has administered nearly 40,000 doses at the Kapolei movie theater.

“After facing this deadly pandemic for more than a year, the vaccination efforts have been a rewarding and uplifting experience,” said Corrina Ibanez, RN, clinic manager Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. “This location will be open for another couple of weeks, so we encourage everyone in the area to come and get vaccinated. Do it to protect the ones you love and your community.”

The last day of operation will be Saturday, June 19. Those who got their first shot at the theater will be scheduled for their second dose at one of Kaiser’s seven other clinics on Oahu.

Beginning June 21, Kaiser will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccination availability to the Mapunapuna Medical Office and the new West Oahu Medical Office at Kapolei.

“The unfortunate reality is that COVID-19 will be with us for a long time, so it’s important that everyone who can get vaccinated do so as soon as possible,” said John Yang, MD, president and medical director of Hawaii Permanente Medical Group. “Administering COVID-19 vaccinations will become a regular part of the everyday services we provide at our many facilities, and we’ll continue to send our vaccine outreach teams to the places that need them the most like churches, schools, and community centers in high-risk areas.”

Listed below are the Kaiser facilities offering the COVID-19 vaccine:

OAHU:

Honolulu Medical Office

Koolau Medical Office

Waipio Medical Office

Moanalua Medical Center

Hawaii Kai Clinic

Mapunapuna Medical Office (new – starting 6/21)

West Oahu Medical Office (new – starting 6/21)

MAUI:

Maui Lani Medical Office

Lahaina Clinic

HAWAII ISLAND:

Kona Medical Office

Hilo Medical Office

KAUAI: