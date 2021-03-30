Kaiser Permanente opens mass vaccination clinic at Kapolei movie theater

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People were lining up at Kapolei’s Consolidated Theatres on Tuesday, March 30, not for movie tickets but for a COVID-19 shot.

Kaiser Permanente began operations Tuesday morning at the Consolidated Theatres in Kapolei.

Kaiser is expecting to serve 2,000 people every day. Walk-ins are not accepted at Kaiser’s Kapolei clinic.

Appointments for the week of Monday, March 29, are full but members and non-members are encouraged to book one during the week of Monday, April 5.

“We know that this is a big decision for a lot of people, that sometimes there’s challenges on understanding eligibility, and how to get access to this shot, and that’s why this clinic is so important, now we’re offering this mass effort, we really get to remind people that there is hope at the end of the needle…and there’s science in the syringe, so it’s a great change for people to get vaccinated, and for the whole state to get on the other side of things.” Julia Gregory, Kaiser Permanente clinic manager

Kaiser is administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Kapolei clinic.

Qualifying non-members can sign up for a vaccination appointment here. Scroll down to “How to book an appointment,” and register for a Kaiser medical record number before making the appointment.

Qualifying Kaiser Permanente members can schedule an appointment online by clicking here or by calling (808)-432-2000 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.