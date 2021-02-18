Kaiser Permanente opens coronavirus vaccination site in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — More than 60 kupuna and essential workers received COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, Feb. 18, during the soft launch of Kaiser Permanente’s new COVID-19 vaccination site at Nanaikeola Clinic.

The soft launch of the facility will continue until Saturday, Feb. 20, mornings only. Availability will open up starting Tuesday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, Feb. 27, with appointments from 9 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.

All vaccination appointments for both members and non-members are by appointment only. Health care workers, kupuna 75 years and older and essential workers are eligible for appointments.

Those who are interested in being vaccinated at Kaiser’s Nanaikeola Clinic can click here to register. Scroll down to the “HOW TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT,” section.

Appointments will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays starting Tuesday, Feb. 23.