Kaiser Permanente opening coronavirus vaccination center in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente (KP) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 17, that a new COVID-19 vaccination center is opening at the Nanikeola Clinic in Waianae.

The facility is conducting a soft launch during the mornings of Thursday, Feb. 18, through Saturday, Feb. 20. Availability will open up starting Tuesday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, Feb. 27, with appointments from 9 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.

All vaccination appointments for both members and non-members will be by appointment only. Health care workers, kupuna 75 years and older and essential workers will all be eligible for appointments.

Qualifying non-members can sign up for a vaccination appointment here. Scroll down to “How to book an appointment,” and register for a KP medical record number before making the appointment.

Qualifying KP members can schedule an appointment online by clicking here or by calling (808)-432-2000 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays starting Tuesday, Feb. 23.

