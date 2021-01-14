Kaiser Permanente on Oahu is now vaccinating senior citizens

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More places are offering vaccines to folks in Phase 1-B, which includes senior citizens 75 and older and frontline essential workers. Kaiser Permanente Hawaii is now notifying and prioritizing kupuna.

Appointments are needed and the quickest way to do that is online, but the public can also call to make an appointment. Kaiser is also accommodating non-members.

Kaiser has four vaccination clinics on Oahu. Three of them are at the medical offices in Honolulu, Koolau, and Waipio, and there is also the Moanalua Medical Center. These are open to non-Kaiser members, except for the Moanalua location. Kaiser is also hosting its first mass vaccination event on Monday, Jan. 18, at the Mapunapuna Medical office.

“As far as I know, we have a little over 800 appointments booked in the last 24 hours for Monday,” said Nurse Manager Julia Gregory.

KHON2 has been told appointments are open to frontline essential workers in 1-B and they would need to call to sign-up until an online option is available, but officials are prioritizing senior citizens and Kaiser has been sending them emails, mailers, and texts to book an appointment. The process is different for non-members.

“And the communication, it has a little bit of a challenge to it. But we want to partner with the state to get shots in arms as soon and as safely as possible. So non-Kaiser members can call, can outreach to us to get more information,” said Gregory.

On Maui, Kaiser says it is partnering with Maui Health to vaccinate residents. For Kauai, adults 75 and older can receive the vaccine at Wilcox Medical Center which starts on Friday, Jan. 15. Over on the Big Island, Kaiser says it anticipates starting vaccinations for kupuna as soon as Monday, Jan. 25.

“We can really take huge steps on the offense against COVID if we’re able to vaccinate our, our sometimes most vulnerable and most special and most fragile people, and that’s our kupuna over 75 and our essential workers in the community,” Gregory said.

Non-Kaiser members call: 1-855-550-0951

Compared to the other states and U.S. Territories, Hawaii ranks 46 out of 63 in vaccine administration. The CDC reports nearly 48,000 vaccines have been given in Hawaii. The Health Department says these numbers are under-reported because of data lags but tells KHON2 Hawaii ranks well within the average rates among all states.