Kaiser Permanente hosts mass vaccination event on Maui

File – Attendees wait in line outside of the Kaiser Permanente mass vaccination event at the Wailuku Medical Office in Wailuku, Hawaii, March 27, 2021. (Kaiser Permanente Hawaii photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Hawaii held a mass vaccination event on Saturday, March 27, at its Wailuku Medical Office on Maui.

Upwards of 1,000 eligible individuals — including Kaiser members and non-members — were vaccinated at the event on Saturday.

Kaiser has already held three mass vaccination events on Oahu and this is the first that it has hosted on Maui. The director of Maui Clinic Operations said, Kaiser is committed to improving community health and is excited to do so.

“We are committed to improving the health of the communities we serve and are excited to be offering this mass vaccination event to the community. We want to make it easier and more convenient for kupuna and others to be vaccinated so we can start to put the pandemic behind us.” Jill Riggs, director of Maui Clinic Operations at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

Kaiser has administered over 58,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday and will continue to operate vaccination sites across Hawaii.

Qualifying non-members can sign up for a vaccination appointment here. Scroll down to “How to book an appointment,” and register for a Kaiser medical record number before making the appointment.

Qualifying Kaiser Permanente members can schedule an appointment online by clicking here or by calling (808)-432-2000 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.