Kaiser Permanente hosts mass coronavirus vaccination event on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Hawaii held a mass COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, April 24, at its Wailuku Medical Office on Maui.

Upwards of 1,000 eligible individuals — including Kaiser members and non-members — were vaccinated.

Saturday’s event was the second mass COVID-19 vaccination event at the Wailuku Medical Office. The first event in Wailuku was held on Saturday, March 27.

Kaiser has administered more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of April 24.

(Kaiser Permanente photo)

(Kaiser Permanente photo)

Qualifying non-members can sign up for a vaccination appointment here. Scroll down to “How to book an appointment,” and register for a Kaiser medical record number before making the appointment.

Qualifying Kaiser Permanente members can schedule an appointment online by clicking here or by calling (808)-432-2000 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.