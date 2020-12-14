Kaiser Permanente hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic at Honolulu clinic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente hosted a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Honolulu Medical Office at 1010 Pensacola Street from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for Kaiser members on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Health experts encourage people to get the flu shot because if you get the flu your immune system may be weaker, more susceptible to coronavirus. If you have both the flu and the coronavirus together, that could be challenging for your recovery.

For more information on flu vaccination, visit kp.org/flu.