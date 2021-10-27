Kaiser Permanente hosts 3 more COVID vaccine clinics across Oahu

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo a Chester County, Pa., Health Department worker fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna said Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds. It is the second U.S. vaccine aimed at eventually being offered to children. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Hawaii will be hosting COVID vaccine clinics that will be available to the general public from Thursday, Oct. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered in all locations; Johnson & Johnson will be available depending on supply and availability.

Here is a list of the upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:

Thursday, Oct. 28

Aloha Stadium — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Ocean Pointe Residential Community Association (91-6545 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Beach HI 96706) — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Wet & Wild (400 Farrington Hwy, Kapolei, HI 96707) — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins will be accepted.