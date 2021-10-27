Kaiser Permanente hosts 3 more COVID vaccine clinics across Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Hawaii will be hosting COVID vaccine clinics that will be available to the general public from Thursday, Oct. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered in all locations; Johnson & Johnson will be available depending on supply and availability.
Here is a list of the upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:
Thursday, Oct. 28
- Aloha Stadium — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
- Ocean Pointe Residential Community Association (91-6545 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Beach HI 96706) — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
- Wet & Wild (400 Farrington Hwy, Kapolei, HI 96707) — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Walk-ins will be accepted.