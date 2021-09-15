Kaiser Permanente Hawaii to offer COVID testing, antibody infusion treatment in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Hawaii will open a new COVID treatment site and drive-through testing located at its West Oahu Medical Center in Kapolei.

According to officials, the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment site will be available to members Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. this week. Patients will be accepted by appointment only, and they must be referred from a primary care physician or specialist.

Once a FEMA team arrives to help administer the treatment, the site’s hours will be expanded to include all seven days of the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Members who would like to get tested for the coronavirus must make an appointment and complete an e-visit here or on the Kaiser Permanente mobile app, officials said.

COVID test appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Participants must bring a valid photo ID and their Kaiser member card.

The drive-through testing site will be located at 410 Kamokila Blvd, officials said, and the entrance is located on Kealakapu Street. For more information click here.