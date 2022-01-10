Kaiser Permanente Hawaii changes visitor policy due to increase in COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Hawaii announced it will not let visitors in the Moanalua Medical Center with some exceptions due to the increase in COVID cases.

Those exceptions may include the birth of a child, end-of-life care, pediatric patients, and caregivers.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Kaiser said its medical offices and clinics are also limiting visitors.There are no visitors are allowed except for parents without childcare accommodations or patients with ADA needs.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The health organization encourages everyone to wear a mask, get vaccinated, boosted, avoid large gatherings, and wash hands often.