Kaiser Permanente extends COVID-19 cost waiver until end of 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente announced that it will extend its waiver for most member out-of-pocket costs for inpatient and outpatient services related to the treatment of COVID-19 through December 31, 2020.

This waiver, which was put into effect on April 1 was originally set to expire on May 31.

“This move aims to alleviate any stress about paying for care, as well as any hesitancy to seek needed care. The path forward through this pandemic must include identifying, treating, and tracing as many cases of COVID-19 as possible as we work to suppress this virus,” said Greg Adams, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente.

Kaiser Permanente’s elimination of member out-of-pocket costs applies to all fully insured benefit plans, in all markets, unless prohibited or modified by law or regulation.

This waiver does not automatically apply to self-funded customers who directly administer health benefits to their employees, and non-urgent or emergent out-of-network claims for tiered benefit product customers.

Kaiser Permanente suspended all terminations for non-payment of premium or out of pocket expenses from March 15 through May 31. In May, Kaiser Permanente further extended terminations for non-payment through June 30 for KP Individuals and Family and small group members.

