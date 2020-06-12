Kaiser Permanente eases up on visitor restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the daily COVID-19 count in the state remains low, Kaiser Permanente is easing its visitor restrictions.

Patients at the facility’s Moanalua location can now have one visitor per day. Those undergoing outpatient surgery will be allowed one companion, but that person must stay in the dedicated waiting area provided.

Everyone must wear a mask and must limit their movement to a direct path to and from the patient’s destination, and sanitize hands.

Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Children under 14 are not allowed.

