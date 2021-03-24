Kaiser Permanente continues effort to vaccinate vulnerable populations in Hawaii

File – Participants wait to receive vaccinations at the Kaiser Permanente community popup vaccination clinic in partnership with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement at Ka Makana Ali’i in Kapolei, Hawaii, March 24, 2021. (Kaiser Permanente photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente held a community popup vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 24, in partnership with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement at Ka Makana Ali’i in Kapolei.

The clinic administered vaccinations to more than 100 people — most of which were Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander seniors.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Tuesday’s popup clinic was the eighth Kaiser Permanente event that partnered with community centers, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Island non-profits and the Hawaii Housing Authority.

According to a Kaiser Permanente spokesperson, these efforts aim to lessen the significant barriers that underserve populations face while seeking health care services.

File – Attendee prepares to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Kaiser Permanente community popup vaccination clinic in partnership with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement at Ka Makana Ali’i in Kapolei, Hawaii, March 24, 2021. (Kaiser Permanente photo)

File – Attendee after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Kaiser Permanente community popup vaccination clinic in partnership with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement at Ka Makana Ali’i in Kapolei, Hawaii, March 24, 2021. (Kaiser Permanente photo)

Kaiser Permanente has administered over 58,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.

Click here to find out how and where to get a COVID-19 vaccine.