Kaiser Permanente canceling visitation at Moanalua Medical Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente is canceling visitation at Moanalua Medical Center effective immediately, for the health and safety of patients, physicians and staff, and in accordance with recent guidelines from the State of Hawaii.

Exceptions to this new policy will be made for family members in the following situations.

Labor & Delivery and Postpartum – one visitor or birthing partner per patient

Pediatrics, PICU, NICU – one visitor per patient

Hospice / End of Life – one visitor per patient

Members traveling from neighbor islands may bring a caregiver with them

Individuals who have a cough, cold or are sick should not visit or accompany patients to the facility. Anyone 14 years old or younger, who is not a patient, will not be permitted to visit patients at this time. Kaiser Permanente is committed to protecting our patients and staff and reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Most prescriptions can be refilled online at kp.org/rxrefill and delivered within seven business days.

To ensure enough capacity and equipment to care for more critically ill COVID-19 patients, Kaiser Permanente is temporarily postponing non-urgent surgeries and procedures. All patients whose surgeries or procedures are postponed or rescheduled will be contacted directly by Kaiser Permanente.