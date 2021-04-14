Kaiser has nearly 2,000 open coronavirus vaccine appointments through Saturday in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente announced that its location at the Kapolei Consolidated Theatre has close to 2,000 available COVID-19 vaccinations appointments from Thursday, April 15, through Saturday, April 17.

Kaiser opened the mass vaccination site in Kapolei on Tuesday, March 30.

An official from Kaiser says the location has been steadily working to increase appointment availability and is continuing to prioritize those who are 50 years old and older.

Kaiser is administering the Pfizer vaccine at the Kapolei clinic and the company has administered over 84,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.

Qualifying Kaiser Permanente members can schedule an appointment online by clicking here or by calling (808)-432-2000 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Qualifying non-members can sign up for a vaccination appointment here. Scroll down to “How to book an appointment,” and register for a Kaiser medical record number before making the appointment.