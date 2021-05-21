Kaiser adds more COVID-19 vaccination sites open to keiki and kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente is holding more COVID-19 vaccination events early next week at two clinics.

Those attending either site will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Both events are on Monday, May 24, and no insurance is required.

Sacred Hearts Academy

3253 Waialae Avenue

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kuhio Park Terrace and Towers

1485 Linapuni Street

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kaiser will also be expanding vaccinations to their Hawaii Kai clinic.

Vaccination appointments are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; the clinic will be closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Kaiser members can make an appointment by completing an e-visit. Non-members can register for an appointment here.