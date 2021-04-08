Kaiser adding 500 coronavirus vaccine appointments in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente announced it will be opening 500 additional appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10, at Consolidated Theatres Kapolei due to an increased vaccine supply.

Kaiser opened the mass vaccination site in Kapolei on Tuesday, March 30.

An official from Kaiser says the location has been steadily working to increase appointment availability and the additional appointments will bring the site to 1,500 doses per day by Saturday.

Kaiser is administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Kapolei clinic.

Qualifying Kaiser Permanente members can schedule an appointment online by clicking here or by calling (808)-432-2000 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Qualifying non-members can sign up for a vaccination appointment here. Scroll down to “How to book an appointment,” and register for a Kaiser medical record number before making the appointment.