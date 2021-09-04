Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a community clean up in Kaimuki on Oahu on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Adults and children in the Kaimukī Youth Development Organization (KYDO) partnered with the city in the morning to clean up Koali Road between Wai’alae Avenue and the ewa end of Kānewai Community Park.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

Safety protocols were followed during the clean up efforts.

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Kaimukī Youth Development Organization partners with city for clean up on Koali Road on Oahu. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 Courtesy: City & County of Honolulu

Support for the clean up effort included the office of Honolulu City Councilmember Calvin Say, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, and DFM’s Storm Water Quality Division.