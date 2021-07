3d render illustration of UFO with coronavirus and Planet Earth. Concept of Covid-19 global outbreak or panspermia theory. Elements of image furnished by NASA. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaimuki Public Library will reopen Tuesday, July 20 after being temporarily closed Monday, July 19 for deep cleaning.

Library officials say an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

That person has not worked since Friday, July 16, and does not have direct contact with the public.

All employees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

High-touch areas are also frequently disinfected.