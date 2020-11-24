Kaimuki High School holiday cabaret show

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s a holiday event that’s safe and entertaining for the whole family.

The Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center is putting on a socially-distant holiday cabaret where graduates are coming back to perform live.

This outdoor show is taking place at Kaimuki High School on the lawn just outside of the auditorium on Dec. 12 and 13 at 4 p.m.

Families can reserve their own block on the lawn. Bring your own blanket or chairs to sit on.

Even though families will be spread out, you will be required to wear masks.

Proceeds benefit Kaimuki High School.

Tickets:

• Single Block – $10 Adults/$5 Students with I.D.

• Couple Block – $15 (seats up to 2 people)

• Ohana Block – $35 (seats up to 5 people)



If you are not feeling well, do not attend. Email office@khspac.org to cancel your reservation.

For reservations, go to www.khspac.org.