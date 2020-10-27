Kaimuki Christmas Parade canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 74th annual Kaimuki Christmas Parade has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kaimuki Business Professional Association (KBPA) announced the anticipated event, which was originally scheduled to be held on December 3, would be rescheduled for December of 2021.

The parade annually hosts Kaimuki town’s organizations, schools, businesses, residents and elected officials to encourage the community to come together in celebration of the holidays.

KPBA is encouraging the public to continue supporting local businesses and organizations at this time and looks forward to holding the parade in the upcoming year.

For more information, visit their website.

